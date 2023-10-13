flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced the resumption of flights to Kabul International Airport (KBL) from November 15.

The carrier will operate a double-daily service from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB), it said.

flydubai has created a growing network of more than 115 destinations in 54 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 78 Boeing 737 aircraft. ​

Return Business Class fares from DXB to KBL start from AED8,000 and Economy Class fares start from AED2,800. - TradeArabia News Service

