The Kuwait Airways sent Saturday the first aircraft to evacuate nationals from Lebanon after a call from the Foreign Ministry on Friday for them to depart the Arab country soon amid rising tensions with the Israeli occupation.

In a press statement, the national carrier thanked the Kuwait Foreign Ministry and the Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation for their cooperation to launch an air bridge to return nationals from Lebanon.

The Kuwait Airways advised citizens seeking help to call it on the hotline (171) from inside Kuwait and on (00965-24345555) then extension number (171) from outside Kuwait. They can also contact the Embassy of Kuwait in Lebanon on the emergency phone number (00961-71171441).

Earlier, the KAC said it is operating large planes to Beirut for transporting Kuwaiti citizens seeking to return home.

On Friday, The Foreign Ministry had urged citizens to abstain from traveling to Lebanon and those present there to return, in light of the subsequent security developments in the region.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).