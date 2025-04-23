KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with the US-based company Regent Aerospace to carry out maintenance, refurbishment, and furnishing of its aircraft cabins.

Following the signing ceremony, Chairman of Kuwait Airways, Abdul Mohsen Al-Faqan, stated that the partnership with Regent Aerospace represents a significant step forward for the national carrier. He described the collaboration as a "qualitative leap" for Kuwait Airways.

Al-Faqan also noted that Kuwait Airways has provided logistical support to Regent Aerospace in establishing its regional hub in Kuwait. This move aims to strengthen the company’s role and services across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

He confirmed that Regent Aerospace will soon commence the renovation and furnishing of Kuwait Airways' aircraft cabins. Al-Faqan added that Kuwait Airways has formed partnerships with various local companies, organizations, and government bodies to further promote the airline, also known as the "Blue Bird."

In a separate statement, Reza Soltaniyan, a representative of Regent Aerospace, expressed his appreciation for the support received from Kuwait Airways. He explained that Regent Aerospace specializes in aircraft cabin maintenance, repair, refurbishment, and comprehensive inspection services worldwide.

Soltaniyan also revealed that with backing from Kuwait Airways’ leadership, Regent Aerospace has established its regional headquarters in Kuwait. The vision includes expanding the company’s capabilities throughout the Gulf region, the Middle East, and into South Africa.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

arabtimes