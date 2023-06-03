The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has signed an agreement with Etihad Aviation Group to provide new incentives for companies certified under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme. The incentives include discounts on Etihad’s cargo rates and miles on-board flights.

The MoU builds on the close ties between the ministry and Etihad, which joined the ICV program to support the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and promote sustainable industrial growth, said the ministry in its statement.

Since joining the National ICV Program, Etihad Airways has encouraged international suppliers to establish branches in the UAE, attracting more foreign investments and strengthening supply chains, it added.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Al Shamsi, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector, and Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Aviation Group at the recent Make it in the Emirates Forum in Abu Dhabi

Al Shamsi said: "The National ICV Program is one of the pillars of our national industrial strategy. It supports certified companies by increasing the demand for local products and services, thus stimulating the growth of the industrial sector and resilience of domestic supply chains."

"Etihad Aviation Group is one of the ministry's strategic national partners. It joined the National ICV Program in 2021 and prioritizes local suppliers in its procurement strategy, reflecting the commitment of major national companies to supporting the country's sustainable industrial and economic development," he noted.

Al Shamsi said this MoU aligns with the ministry’s efforts to help local manufacturers increase exports to regional and international markets.

"It also supports our work to attract Foreign Direct Investment by enhancing the UAE industrial value proposition and providing advantages and incentives that support the UAE's position as a global hub for industry and advanced technology," he added.

