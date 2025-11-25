ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways has announced it will fly its A380 to Narita, Tokyo for Summer 2026.

The renowned double-decker will begin operating between Zayed Abu Dhabi International (AUH) and Narita International (NRT) on 16th June 2026, in time for the busy summer travel season. The world's only three-room suite in the sky, delivering Etihad's legendary flying experience, is on its way to Japan.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, "We've seen strong demand from customers for more seats to Japan, and the A380 allows us to deliver that."

He added that the aircraft is particularly well-suited to this route, given the importance of business travel between the UAE and Japan, two nations with deep economic and cultural ties.

The increased capacity opens up the UAE's capital to more Japanese travellers, whether as a stopover or a destination to explore.

Tokyo joins Etihad's A380 network alongside London, Paris, Toronto and Singapore, and flights on are available to book now.