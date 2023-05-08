ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways is launching its seasonal services into the Portuguese capital of Lisbon on 18th June and is treating its guests with discounted fares.

Guests can benefit from this offer to enjoy the old city known for its historical center, stunning architecture, colorful azulejos, and fantastic food, with fares starting at AED2,995.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “With the launch of our new seasonal service to Lisbon, we offer our guests discounted fares to visit one of the oldest nation-states in Europe, hear stories about the glories of the old empire and enjoy the delicious custard tarts, famous in Portugal.”

The airline will be connecting Abu Dhabi to Lisbon right in time for the summer holidays, with three weekly flights scheduled to be operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, with the sale running until 17th May for travel between 18th June and 5th October.

As well as introducing flights to Lisbon, Etihad Airways will be returning to Málaga on the Spanish Costa del Sol and the popular Greek island of Mykonos this summer.

Everyone flying on Etihad will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their entire flight by signing in with an Etihad Guest membership or simply enrolling online before flying to benefit immediately. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and WeChat to name a few.