Etihad Airways completes inaugural flight to Beijing Daxing International Airport
The inaugural flight EY888, operated using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, marked the move of regular flights from Abu Dhabi to Beijing Daxing International Airport. Previously Etihad operated to Beijing Capital International Airport
March 29, 2023
