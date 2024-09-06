Etihad Airways has launched two new routes — Warsaw in Poland and Prague in Czechia—marking the first time the airline has flown directly to these countries.

Starting from 2nd June 2025, Etihad will launch four weekly flights to both Warsaw and Prague. This milestone expansion is part of Etihad’s ongoing efforts to diversify its European network.

These routes will be operated by Etihad’s modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner, ensuring the highest level of comfort with 28 Business Class and 262 Economy Class seats available on every flight.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, “We are proud to introduce Warsaw and Prague as our newest destinations, reflecting our commitment to expanding into new and exciting markets. These routes not only enrich our network but also offer a great opportunity to strengthen ties with these countries and attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi. We see this as a key part of our growth strategy, helping to drive tourism and support the UAE’s vision for the future."