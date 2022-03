Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday said its total revenue for the 2020/21 financial year was $3.51 billion.

"Ethiopian Airlines was admired by industry players for not only making profit, but for managing its balance sheet without any bailout money and employee layoffs," it said in a presentation after naming its new CEO.

The airline did not immediately give a comparative revenue figure for 2019/20.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by David Goodman)