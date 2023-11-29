BAHRAIN International Travel is thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited return of Ethiopian Airlines to Bahrain.

After meticulous planning and collaborative efforts between Bahrain International Travel and Ethiopian Airlines, flight operations are set to recommence on Sunday.

This long-awaited return signifies a significant leap forward in bolstering international connectivity, offering travellers convenient access to the vibrant city of Addis Ababa and beyond.

Ethiopian Airlines area manager Redi Yesuf Muktar expressed his excitement about reinstating the air link between Bahrain and Addis Ababa.

Mr Muktar

“This exciting development signifies a significant leap forward in enhancing international connectivity and provides travellers with a convenient gateway to numerous African destinations and beyond,” he told the GDN.

He emphasised the escalating demand for travel between the two countries and highlighted the extensive network of destinations offered by Ethiopian Airlines.

He also stressed the potential economic and trade benefits of this revived service, alongside the opportunities it presents for tourism and business growth.

It’s crucial to acknowledge the concerted efforts and partnership between Bahrain International Travel and Ethiopian Airlines that led to the return of Ethiopian Airlines to Bahrain. This initiative not only reaffirms Ethiopian Airlines’ dedication to the regional industry but also strengthens the enduring bonds between Bahrain and Ethiopia.

The resumption of Ethiopian Airlines’ flight operations from Bahrain to Addis Ababa heralds a gratifying development in the aviation sector.

Beyond the immediate benefits, it promises to significantly contribute to the establishment of robust cultural and economic ties between these two nations. The renewed connectivity not only facilitates travel but also signifies a step towards greater mutual understanding and collaboration on various fronts, aligning seamlessly with the global pursuit of enhancing international connectivity.

The resumption of Ethiopian Airlines’ flight operations from Bahrain to Addis Ababa, as articulated by Mr Muktar, stands as a testament to the commitment of both nations to fostering stronger bilateral ties.