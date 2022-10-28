At the Abu Dhabi Air Expo on November 1, Emirates will showcase its Airbus A319.

Visitors who want a glimpse into the world of private luxury flying on Emirates, can take a look at Emirates Executive.

Introduced in 2013, Emirates Executive is complete with luxury interiors, including a larger version of the airline’s private suites and a generous multi-functional lounge area on-board. Clients can personalise their experience and tailor the journey to their specific preferences.

The aircraft’s configuration is designed with a high level of comfort in mind, and can carry up to 19 passengers.

Alongside a spacious living and dining area, the ten private suites give travellers ample space and privacy to relax and unwind with fully flat-bed seats, ambient lighting, a mini-bar and 32-inch screen in each suite.

Customers can also rejuvenate in one of the largest Shower Spas in the air, or separate powder room, all finished in classic walnut and marble and fully kitted-out with fine linens, and a range of select luxury bath and spa products.

Dining experiences are fully curated and customised, and customers can choose from intimate private dining on demand, or banquet-style buffets, all rounded off with a show-stopping wine and beverage list. Gourmet meals are prepared with the finest, freshest, locally sourced ingredients and served by a dedicated team of highly trained and experienced inflight crew.

The aircraft’s expansive lounge area can also be adapted to customer preferences, like being set as a personal office for conferences and meetings or simply to relax. The lounge seats also convert to full-size beds.

The Emirates Executive aircraft can fly for up to eight and a half hours non-stop to locations within and outside the airline’s network.

Since it launched in 2013, the aircraft has flown to 131 airports around the world. Emirates Executive Cabin Crew also wear exclusive uniforms, to match the distinctiveness of the private jet’s service.

