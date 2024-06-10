Emirates will launch flights to Madagascar from September 3, offering more choice and connectivity for travellers, and driving inbound leisure and business travel to the country.

The four-weekly flights between Dubai (DXB) and Antananarivo (TNR) will operate via a linked service with the Seychelles.

Boosting international travel to and from Madagascar, the flight times have been scheduled to optimise connections to and from key points in Europe, the Far East, West Asia and the Middle East/GCC, the airline said.

EK707 will depart from Dubai to the Seychelles at 0855hrs, arriving in Mahe, Seychelles, at 1335hrs, and will continue on to Antananarivo to land at 1650hrs. The return flight EK708 departs Antananarivo at 1835hrs, landing in Mahe at 2220hrs. The flight then takes off from Mahe at 2350hrs to Dubai, landing at 0420hrs the next day. Flights will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Travellers wanting to combine two holidays in one also have the option to conveniently fly between the Seychelles and Madagascar, Emirates said.

Tourism is a key pillar in Madagascar’s economy, contributing to the creation of thousands of employment opportunities that support the country’s goal to serve one million tourists by 2028. Emirates’ new route will provide connectivity from over 140 points in its global network, supporting the Ministry of Tourism’s strategy to diversify target markets and introduce international travellers to the island’s many natural attractions. Emirates is also in discussion with Air Madagascar to offer further global connectivity to promote tourism and trade.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Madagascar has historically been underserved, despite growing appetite from travellers for authentic ecotourism experiences. Emirates understands the importance of offering customers efficient connectivity and premium travel experiences and we’re confident that this new service will have a positive impact on boosting Madagascar’s connectivity, offering more opportunities for travellers to discover the hidden gem that is Madagascar, in addition to opening new international business opportunities.

"The Malagasy’s government is spearheading efforts to grow its tourism sector by enticing more tourists to experience the island’s renowned biodiversity and natural attractions. Emirates is ready to support Madagascar’s tourism agenda by helping bring visitors from around its network. We thank the Malagasy’s government for their partnership and support in establishing this route and we look forward to welcoming passengers onboard soon.”

Manambahoaka Valéry Ramonjavelo, Madagascar’s Minister of Transports, and Meteorology, said: “Our agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Madagascar opens the way to this new Antananarivo-Dubai route and represents a significant step forward for the development of tourism and trade between the two countries. This is extremely positive news in more than one way, as it opens a new door between Madagascar and the world, through the Dubai hub, the biggest international hub in passenger numbers.

"It will also introduce the whole world to the incredible touristic and cultural treasures of Madagascar, while also creating opportunities for new business streams. The association of our national airline combined with this new Emirates route it will strengthen connectivity for our regions.”

Madagascar is the world’s fourth largest island, boasting stunning scenery from white sandy beaches and emerald waters, to lush rainforests and national parks and the fossilized shells on limestone plateaus. Colloquially referred to as Treasure Island, it is home to three World Heritage UNESCO sites.

Adventurers can partake in a number of exciting activities, such as hiking, trekking or quad biking, or take to the seas with kite surfing, scuba diving or whale watching. Animal lovers can visit Lemur’s Park and discover nine types of lemurs, along with other wildlife and fauna, while food aficionados can sample the traditional cuisine and delicious local produce.

Madagascar is also home to a wealth of precious biodiversity, with 5% of the planet’s plant and animal species found only on the island. To protect the intricacies of the natural world, Madagascar encourages ecotourism, enabling visitors to immerse themselves in the abundance of nature and embrace the local culture while respecting the environment.

The Dubai- Antananarivo route will be served by the Boeing 777-300ER, with 8 First Class suites, 42 Business Class suites and 310 seats in Economy.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).