Turkish Airlines has become the first in Europe to implement Triple Independent Runway Operations at iGA Istanbul Airport, marking a milestone in the country's aviation journey.

The move, effective from April 17, strengthens the airport's role as a global hub and solidifies Türkiye's strategic position at the heart of international air travel.

The launch of the system saw three Turkish Airlines aircraft take off simultaneously under live operations, showcasing the airport's capabilities and the strength of Türkiye's aviation ecosystem.

Emphasising that the Triple Independent Runway Operations mark a first for Türkiye and European aviation and a historic step for global aviation, Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated the following during the inauguration: “We are proud as Türkiye is the only country to implement this system in Europe. Now, Istanbul Airport has risen to the top tier of global aviation—not only with its traffic volume but also in terms of operational capacity and technical capability. With this system, air traffic flow will accelerate, the dynamic capacity of our airport will significantly increase, and we will offer our passengers faster and safer service. When Istanbul’s strategic location which bridges continents, is combined with this new capability, our airport will take on an even more critical role in global aviation logistics.”

On playing a key part of this significant moment for Turkish aviation, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat stated: “As Turkish Airlines, we are proud to be part of yet another historic moment for Turkish aviation. With the simultaneous take-off of three of our aircraft, our main hub iGA Istanbul Airport has achieved a first in Europe. This operational capacity will enhance the efficiency of our flights and serve as a significant milestone on our path toward continued growth.”

Commenting on the new capabilities, iGA Istanbul Airport Board Member Mehmet Kalyoncu said: “It is with great pleasure that I announce that as of April 17, 2025, we are officially commencing Triple Independent Runway Operations at iGA Istanbul Airport—marking a first in Europe and further strengthening Türkiye’s contribution to the international travel and aviation industry. This is not merely a technical achievement for us, but also a strategic milestone. The Triple Independent Runway Operation we are launching today stands as one of the most critical cornerstones of this ecosystem.

With this system, we are increasing our hourly air traffic capacity from 120 to 148 aircraft movements. This development enhances not only the efficiency of Istanbul’s airspace but also that of Europe’s. Istanbul is no longer just a destination—it is now a global aviation hub.” -TradeArabia News Service

