Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based carrier flydubai aimed at enabling companies operating in the emirate to expand their global footprint by leveraging the airline’s integrated air freight services.

Under the terms of the agreement, flydubai will offer preferential air freight rates to members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

The partnership supports member companies in expanding the reach of their products, both locally and internationally, across imports andexports. The two parties will also work to enhance cooperation by developing joint initiatives, programmes, and activities that deliver added value to Dubai’s business community.

Khalid AlJarwan, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, commented, “This strategic partnership supports our efforts to empower our members to enter new global markets and grow their businesses. The preferential air freight rates offered serve as an effective tool to reduce export and import costs and enhance operational efficiency, opening up new international market opportunities for local businesses. Our collaboration with flydubai reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and logistics.”

Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services & Cargo at flydubai, stated, “We are pleased to partner with Dubai Chambers on this strategic partnership, which represents a shared vision to enhance trade facilitation, economic diversification and global integration of Dubai-based businesses. By leveraging our expanding cargo network and tailored airfreight solutions, we aim to provide local enterprises with the logistical strength needed to compete on a global stage. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of positioning Dubai as a leader in global trade and underscores the vital role aviation plays in driving sustainable economic growth.”