Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) yesterday issued its monthly report on the performance of the Kingdom's domestic and international airports for March 2025, based on 11 key performance indicators.

The report aligns with GACA's strategic directions to improve services provided to passengers, raise service quality, and enhance the passenger experience at the Kingdom's airports.



The report ranked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jizan, Al-Ahsa International Airport, and Al-Gurayat Airport among the top-performing airports. Airports were categorized into five groups. In the first category for international airports with more than 15 million annual passengers, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh ranked first with 82% compliance, surpassing King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, which came second with 73% compliance.



In the second category for international airports with 5 to 15 million annual passengers, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam secured first place with 91% compliance, while Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport recorded 82% compliance.



In the third category for international airports with two to five million annual passengers, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jizan ranked first with 100% compliance, followed by Abha International Airport with 100% compliance, with King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jizan outperforming Abha International Airport in average waiting times for arrival and departure flights.



In the fourth category for international airports with fewer than two million annual passengers, Al-Ahsa International Airport ranked first with 100% compliance, outperforming other airports in average waiting times for arrival and departure flights.



In the fifth category for domestic airports, Al-Gurayat Airport secured first place with 100% compliance, surpassing all competing airports in average waiting times for arrival and departure flights.



GACA's airport performance evaluation relies on 11 key performance indicators, including passenger waiting times during travel procedures, time spent at baggage claim, immigration and customs areas, and standards related to passengers with disabilities, in accordance with the best global practices.