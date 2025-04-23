Egypt - Minister of Local Development Manal Awad announced that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has issued a decision to extend the deadline for submitting reconciliation requests for building violations by an additional six months, starting 5 May.

The extension comes under the new Reconciliation Law No. 187 of 2023 and its executive regulations.

Awad said the move aligns with the government’s efforts to ease the process for citizens and take into account social considerations. She emphasized that the decision reflects the political leadership’s commitment to allowing the largest possible number of citizens to legalize their status, especially in light of the strong public response in recent months.

The Ministry of Local Development will follow up on the implementation of the decision in coordination with governors, relevant ministries, and concerned authorities to ensure the smooth operation of technology centers and the provision of all necessary facilitations for citizens, she noted.

Awad also urged citizens across all governorates to visit the designated technology centers to submit their applications and required documents so that technical committees can review them in a timely manner. This would enable citizens to benefit from the provisions of the law before the new deadline.

She further stressed the importance of the reconciliation process in fostering community stability and protecting the rights of citizens and property owners. Awad affirmed the government’s ongoing commitment to resolving building violations and providing all necessary support throughout the process.

