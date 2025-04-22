The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) held the first meeting of the Aviation Environmental Protection Committee for 2025, with the participation of representatives of authorities from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the Environment Authority, airport operators, and airlines.

The meeting was part of the Authority's efforts to enhance joint action to protect the civil aviation environment in the Sultanate of Oman and to highlight environmental protection efforts and keep pace with international trends related to the sustainability of the aviation sector, through coordination with relevant authorities and reviewing relevant policies and legislation.

The meeting discussed several key topics, most notably the environmental provisions in air transport agreements, a review of Annex 16 of the Chicago Convention and its requirements, and the outcomes of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Aviation Environmental Protection Committee.

The meeting also addressed the Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reduction and Offset Program for International Civil Aviation Activities (CORSIA), in addition to reviewing legislation related to airport environmental monitoring, such as noise and air pollution controls.

It also discussed the challenges associated with aircraft noise and efforts to manage it.

This meeting represents an important step toward enhancing joint institutional cooperation to achieve environmental sustainability in the aviation sector, in line with the Sultanate of Oman's commitments to international environmental standards.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

