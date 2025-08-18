SALALAH — The GCC Green Mobility Forum 2025 sprang to life today at Uptown, Ittin, under the banner “A Green Step for a Sustainable Future.” Organised by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), the programme is held under the patronage of Eng. Saeed bin Mohammed bin Salem Tabook, Director-General of the Directorate-General of Roads and Land Transport in Dhofar.

Running across two days, the line-up blends public engagement with practical demonstrations. The aim: raise environmental awareness, showcase new solutions in sustainable transport and make low-carbon choices feel easy and accessible.

Crowds set off on a Green Walk Day, pausing at short awareness stops that highlighted the health benefits of walking and its role in cutting emissions. A lively Family Cycling Day invites families to try bicycles and e-scooters, with small incentives that nudge everyday use and ease congestion.

At the heart of the programme is the Sustainable Mobility Expo, where visitors get a close look at the latest electric vehicles, smart bikes and renewable-energy tech. Interactive demos and live trials put the future of transport within reach. Entrepreneurs and innovators have dedicated pavilions to pitch green-mobility ideas to the public and prospective investors.

Billed by organisers as the first forum of its kind at GCC level, the event brings together experts, decision-makers and specialists from across the region. Panel discussions and focused workshops explore trends in sustainable mobility, share leading environmental initiatives and exchange practical lessons for designing cleaner transport policies.

MTCIT says the forum supports Oman Vision 2040 goals for sustainable cities and low-emission growth by accelerating innovation and adoption in the transport sector.

The programme continues tomorrow with sessions on investment, innovation and policy frameworks for green mobility in Oman and the wider Gulf.

