Riyadh Air, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's new airline, is redefining aviation travel with its cabin interiors. The 'no legacy' carrier, the digital-native airline, has introduced technology and elegant designs to deliver a premium experience.

The airline's use of Saudi heritage colors and materials, along with attention to detail, will make flying enjoyable from Economy to Business Elite.

Riyadh Air's industry-leading approach to seating quality ensures consistent products throughout its Boeing 787 fleet, providing reassurance to guests.

As the largest industry start-up in a generation, Riyadh Air is revolutionising the guest journey from booking to onboard and will launch Version 3.0 of its digital journey in the coming months.

Tony Douglas, Riyadh Air CEO said: “Riyadh Air has always promised to deliver a world- class experience for our guests and the unveiling of our cabin interiors make this ambition a reality. The design, layout, and features of our new cabins are carefully crafted to ensure flights are as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. From the ergonomic and luxurious fabrics in the seats to the high-end technology used in the entertainment systems, every facet of the cabins has been chosen to deliver relaxing luxury”.

Cabin Layouts in Detail:

Riyadh Air’s Boeing 787-9 fleet configuration will accommodate 290 guests:

Business Elite (4 seats) and 24 in Business, both in a 1-2-1 fully flat-bed layout using the Bespoke / Purpose Built), Safran Unity seat with a length of 78 inches and a width of 22.5 inches, all featuring 52-inch-high walls and sliding privacy doors along with adjustable privacy dividers between center seats.

Premium Economy accommodates 39 seats in a 2-3-2 layout with a seat pitch of 38 inches and width of 19.2 inches.

Economy will have 223 seats in a 3-3-3 layout with a 31-inch pitch and width of 17.2 inches.

The cabins feature some of the largest touchscreens in the air all featuring 4K OLED technology, including 32” monitors in Business Elite, 22” in Business Class, 15.6” in Premium Economy, and 13.3” in Economy.

Additionally, Business Elite features a double bed in the center front seats while all seats in Business Elite and Business feature A/C power and two USB-C and one USB- A charging points. Premium Economy guests can look forward to privacy head wings, increased seat storage, versatile and expandable side table design, refined recliner lounge comfort with calf rest and 4 USB-C charging points, while the signature theme of all cabins is a distinctive canopy twist design that evokes the elegance of traditional Arabic tents. Economy will have 6-way adjustable headrests and 2 USB-C charging points.

Cabins in Detail:

The design philosophy blends intelligent design, ergonomic comfort, and thoughtful details. Carefully selected materials, curated lighting, and a cohesive color palette come together to create a cabin that feels naturally inviting and unmistakably luxurious.

Refined details tell a deeper story. Mocha Gold and veined stone accents in premium cabins offer a subtle, elegant contrast to rich purple textures. A thoughtfully curated palette: dark indigo, mocha, iridescent tones, skyline blue, sunset peach, and lavender, evoke a rich sophistication, seamlessly weaving the identity of the city of Riyadh into a modern expression of luxury felt throughout every cabin.

Lighting works in harmony with your journey, subtly shifting to support your natural rhythm and elevate every moment. With refined materials and nuanced color variations throughout, comfort and style come to standard.

Onboard High-Speed Wi-Fi:

As a digitally native airline, Riyadh Air loyalty members will enjoy Viasat’s seamless, free onboard streaming, social scrolling, web browsing, and gaming onboard, available from gate to gate (where permitted). Customers who sign up for the airline’s loyalty scheme will receive free Wi-Fi. Viasat’s network will enable Live TV on the aircraft’s seatback screens, providing a variety of news and sports channels for guests’ enjoyment.

Unique Audio Offering:

Riyadh Air is also proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Devialet, the high-end French innovator redefining sound. Together, they’re bringing Devialet’s signature acoustic technology directly into Business Elite and Business class headrests, delivering immersive, high-fidelity sound without the need for headphones.

The carrier will also be the first airline to launch Panasonic Avionics’ fully integrated in-flight engagement (IFE) interactive design and publishing tool - Modular Interactive (MI), a full-featured interactive design tool which offers a quick and easy way to respond to the latest guest trends and provide seasonal updates and promotions.

The unveiling of the cabin interiors is part of Riyadh Air’s broader strategy to become a leading global airline, connecting Saudi Arabia to the world with the highest standards of quality and customer care. With a fleet of cutting-edge aircraft, exceptional service, and a world-class flying experience, Riyadh Air is poised to make its mark on the global aviation landscape. Having recently received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), taken delivery of its first technical spare aircraft, it is set to announce its network and first flight date in the coming months. -TradeArabia News Service

