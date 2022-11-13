DUBAI - The Emirates A380 drew in close to eight thousand visitors during its 2 days appearance at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2022. Trade visitors, aviation enthusiasts and the general public were able to experience its latest signature products, including the airline’s newest Premium Economy cabin which boasts luxurious leather seats, elegant wood accents, ample legroom, easily accessible charging points, one of the largest screens in the sky, in addition to many other meticulous touches.

In addition to its flagship A380, Emirates Flight Training Academy also displayed its Embraer Phenom 100EV training aircraft, which was visited by many aviation hopefuls interested in pursuing a career as a pilot.

During the first day of the airshow, Emirates and Gulf Air kicked off their relationship with the official signing of a codeshare agreement, which will enable Gulf Air customers to connect via Dubai to a host of Emirates' destinations across Europe, Africa, The Far East and South America. The agreement was signed by Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, and Captain Waleed Al Aalawy, CEO of Gulf Air, in the presence of His Excellency Zayed Al Zayani, Gulf Air Group Chairman, and senior officials at both two airlines.

Emirates is the largest operator of Airbus A380, with close to 80 aircraft presently in active service flying to 37 destinations in 25 countries, with more cities set to receive the double-decker by the end of 2022. Emirates will retrofit more than 120 aircraft with Premium Economy seats starting this month as part of a $2 billion investment in the onboard experience, which also includes elevated dining options and more sustainable choices.

Emirates has been serving Bahrain since 2000, and currently operates three flights a day between Dubai and Bahrain International Airport. Emirates has operated its flagship A380 to Bahrain several times to mark different occasions, including the Kingdom’s National Days.