Egypt and Singapore have probed strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in the civil aviation sector, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting between Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh Elhefny and Singapore’s Ambassador to Egypt Dominic Goh and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting also addressed the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s work plan for the coming period.

This plan prioritizes enhancing the quality of services provided to travelers, developing the infrastructure to boost the efficiency and capacity of the Egyptian airport system, and improving air freight services by establishing a logistics cargo city.

