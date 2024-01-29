Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors, on Monday said it has reached an agreement with Turkish Airlines for the lease of 10 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

Commenting on the agreement, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said: “We are delighted to further deepen our already strong and long-term relationship with Turkish Airlines and to provide them a solution to their growing fleet requirements with these new technology, fuel efficient aircraft."

The lessor, which is fully owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai, currently owns, manages, and is committed to own a total of 96 737 MAX family aircraft.

