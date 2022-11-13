Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has signed an agreement with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), to provide BAS employees with a development program aimed at refining their management and supervisory skills.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on the third day of the Bahrain International Airshow. It was signed by Mohamed Khalil the CEO of BAS, and Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh, Director at BIBF, in the presence of officials from both parties.

The MoU also provides training in project management, financial literacy, budgeting for managers and customer experience. Through this program, BAS aims to build a strong human capital capable of successfully progressing within their career paths. Employees from different departments will undergo a range of development programs at the BIBF.

Mohamed Khalil said: “It is a pleasure to be partnering with the BIBF, one of the leading educational institutes within the Kingdom, to provide our employees with an extensive career development program. At BAS, we believe that our employees are our best assets, and we are keen on enhancing their career paths and refining their skills enabling them to access their potential abilities to climb their career ladders.”

Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh said: “At BIBF, we constantly seek to provide our partners with the highest-standard of training and development programs to their employees. We are pleased to be partnering with BAS on providing them with a tailored career development program, as we believe this will increase the number of qualified employees within the aviation sector.”

