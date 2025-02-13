Oman Air has launched a new series of all-Economy Class aircraft, designed to offer more affordable travel options while maintaining the airline’s renowned comfort and service.

Oman Air Connect will consist of five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, the first of which arrived earlier this month.

The new aircraft will primarily operate to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa, complementing the airline’s existing network, while offering greater accessibility to travellers. Alongside several recent service and product enhancements, Oman Air is also preparing to introduce upgraded in-flight entertainment, ensuring a more modern and engaging onboard experience, the airline said.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer at Oman Air, said: “The way people travel has evolved, with greater accessibility and choice; at the same time, passengers still want to enjoy a comfortable journey. With this all-Economy fleet, we are adapting to these changing needs, providing our guests with more flexibility and choice without compromising on quality.”

Oman Air, which embarked on a three-year financial transformation in 2023, has implemented several initiatives to strengthen its position in the market and ensure long-term sustainability. The airline continues to serve over 40 destinations with a mix of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, offering three cabin classes and a diverse range of fare options. Through these efforts, the award-winning airline remains committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences tailored to the modern traveller. – TradArabia News Service

