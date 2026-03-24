Global air travel remains severely disrupted after the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, stranding tens of thousands of passengers.

AEGEAN ​AIRLINES

Greece's largest carrier cancelled flights to Tel ⁠Aviv, Beirut and Amman until April 22, and to Erbil and Baghdad until May 24. Flights to Dubai were cancelled until April 19 and to Riyadh until April 18.

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic ‌said all flights to Tel Aviv had been cancelled until April 29. All flights to Dubai have been cancelled until October 24.

AIR CANADA

The Canadian carrier cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until May 2 and all flights to Dubai ​until March 28.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until April 10.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France has cancelled Tel Aviv and Beirut flights until March 28 and Dubai and Riyadh flights until March 24, ​including March ​25 departure from Dubai.

KLM said flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai were suspended until May 17 and flights to Tel Aviv until April 11.

CATHAY PACIFIC

The Hong Kong airline said it had cancelled all passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh, as well as cargo freighter flights to Dubai and Riyadh, until April 30, while adding additional flights to London because ⁠of market demand between March 21-28.

DELTA

The U.S. carrier has cancelled flights from New York to Tel Aviv until May 31 and from Tel Aviv to New York until June 1. The restart of its Atlanta to Tel Aviv service has been delayed, with flights to Tel Aviv paused until August 4 and from Tel Aviv until August 5.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES

The Israeli carrier says constraints currently prevent the operation of regular flights from Israel, except in rare exceptional cases, while continuing working to return passengers home within the existing limitations. The airline called on authorities to open Ramon Airport near Eilat.

EMIRATES

The UAE ​airline said it was operating a ‌reduced flight schedule following a ⁠partial reopening of regional airspace.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

The ⁠UAE carrier said it was operating a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations.

FINNAIR

The Finnish carrier cancelled its Dubai flights until March 29 and Doha flights until July 2, continuing ​to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

FLYNAS

Saudi Arabian budget airline Flynas extended its suspension of flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, ‌Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until March 31.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways extended cancellations of flights to Amman, Bahrain, Dubai and Tel Aviv ⁠until May 31 and to Doha until April 30, while adding flights to Bangkok and Singapore. Flights to Abu Dhabi remain suspended until later this year.

INDIGO

The Indian airline suspended operations to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah until March 28.

JAPAN AIRLINES

Japan Airlines suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until March 31 and Doha-Tokyo flights until April 1.

LOT

The Polish airline said all flights to Dubai were cancelled until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until May 31. It also cancelled flights to Riyadh until April 30 and to Beirut from March 31 to April 30.

LUFTHANSA GROUP

The German airline group, which includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways, suspended flights to Tel Aviv through April 9, and to Beirut, Dubai, Amman, Erbil and Abu Dhabi until March 28. Flights to Tehran were suspended through April 30 and to Riyadh until April 5 for operational reasons.

MALAYSIA AIRLINES

The Malaysian carrier suspended all flights to Doha until March 28.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The low-cost airline plans to fly to Tel Aviv and Beirut from June 15, instead of April 1 and April 4, respectively, as it had previously planned.

It has cancelled all flights to and from Dubai for the remainder of ‌the winter season, up to and including April 8.

PEGASUS

Turkey's Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran, Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, ⁠Doha, Dammam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until April 13. Flights to Riyadh were cancelled until March 24.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The carrier said ​it would operate a revised limited number of flights to March 28.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Singapore Airlines said it would extend the suspension of flights between Singapore and Dubai until April 30, while adding services between Singapore and London Gatwick from March 31 to Oct. 24, and on the Singapore-Melbourne route from March 29 to October 24 to meet higher demand.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines cancelled flights to the majority of its Middle East destinations until the end ​of March.

SunExpress, a joint venture ‌between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, has cancelled flights to Dubai and Bahrain until March 23.

WIZZ AIR

The low-cost airline suspended flights to Israel until March 29 and ⁠to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman and Jeddah from mainland European destinations until mid-September. (Compiled ​by Josephine Mason, Jamie Freed, Elviira Luoma, Tiago Brandao, Agnieszka Olenska, Bernadette Hogg, Boleslaw Lasocki and Romolo Tosiani; Editing by Matt Scuffham, Milla Nissi-Prussak and Christopher Cushing)