The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) has released a comprehensive report on air traffic movements in Oman airports until October 2023. The data reveals encouraging growth in both flight numbers and passenger traffic across major airports in the country.

When considering the overall performance of Oman's airports, the report showcases a remarkable growth rate in both flight movements and passenger traffic. The total number of passengers, including arrivals, departures, and transit, across Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, and Duqm airports, was recorded at an impressive 11,677,931 by the end of October 2023.

Additionally, the total number of flights landing and departing from Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar International Airports reached 76,168.

Muscat International Airport, being Oman's primary aviation hub, showcased remarkable performance during the period. The report indicates that flight movements (international and local) at Muscat International Airport increased by 45.6% compared to the same period in the previous year. The total number of flights (arrival and departure) reached an impressive figure of 78,875 by the end of October 2023. This surge in flight numbers reflects the airport's growing popularity as a regional transit hub.

Furthermore, the passenger statistics for Muscat International Airport demonstrated an outstanding growth rate of 53.3%. The total number of passengers recorded at the airport stood at 10,339,826, showcasing a substantial increase from the previous year with 6,744.565 passengers. The consistent rise in passenger traffic reflects the increasing connectivity and attractiveness of Oman as a tourist and business destination.

Another key airport in the report is Salalah Airport, located in the southern region of Oman. Salalah Airport witnessed a 25% increase in flight movements, indicating a positive trend in air travel to this picturesque destination. The airport reported a total of 9,008 flights until October 2023. Similarly, the number of passengers recorded at Salalah Airport demonstrated a significant growth rate of 32.1%, reaching a total of 1,241,755 passengers.

Suhar Airport, also known for its strategic location in northern Oman, experienced a decline in flight movements compared to the previous year. The report highlights a decrease of 34.4%, resulting in a total of 430 flights until October 2023. Similarly, passenger traffic decreased by 38.1%, with a total of 42,593 passengers recorded at Suhar Airport.

In contrast, Duqm Airport, located in the Al Wusta Governorate, demonstrated relatively stable performance. The airport experienced a marginal decrease of 4.4% in flight movements, totaling 520 flights until October 2023. The passenger traffic at Duqm Airport also experienced a minimal decline of 1.5%, with a total of 53,757 passengers.

The report also provides insights into the international connectivity of Muscat International Airport. The data reveals the highest number of flight movements from Muscat Airport were to and from India, with 67,828 departures and 68,714 arrivals recorded in October 2023. Bangladesh with 23,737 departures and 27,626 arrivals. Pakistan followed with 21,771 departures and 20,617 arrivals. These flight movements highlight the strong bilateral relations and growing economic ties between these countries and Oman.

