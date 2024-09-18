Air France is suspending services from the French capital's Charles de Gaulle airport to Beirut and Tel Aviv up to and including Sept. 19 due to escalating security concerns in the Middle East, the airline said on Tuesday.

The operations will resume following an assessment of the situation, Air France added.

Earlier in the day, Lufthansa Group said it is suspending all connections to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran and will bypass Israeli and Iranian airspace up to and including Sept. 19. (Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)