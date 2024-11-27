Flying Blue, the loyalty program of Air France-KLM, has announced the expansion of its exclusive status match offer to include new markets.

Now, frequent travellers with airline status in United Arab Emirates can apply for a Flying Blue status match.

“The Status Match initiative is part of Flying Blue's commitment to offering exceptional experiences for travellers,” said Hichame L Bennani, Commercial Director, Air France – KLM for India and The Middle East. “Status Match enables travellers from other airlines the opportunity to convert their elite status to a comparable status in Flying Blue and start enjoying immediately numerous benefits and privileges of the Flying Blue loyalty program, making every journey with Air France – KLM even more enjoyable.”

This exciting offer will allow eligible customers to upgrade Flying Blue Silver, Gold or Platinum status and enjoy unique elite privileges for 12 months thereafter. Benefits include accelerated earning rates, priority check-in and boarding, complimentary seat selection options and SkyTeam lounge access for Gold and Platinum members.

This offer also applies for existing Flying Blue members, offering them the opportunity to upgrade their status in the program to a higher level.

To apply, eligible customers can pay the applicable fee and, upon approval, be upgraded immediately. Customers who are not yet Flying Blue members can join the program on the Flying Blue website and then return to complete the application.

