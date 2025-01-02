Air France has extended its seasonal Cape Town route until 27 April 2025, enhancing connectivity between Europe and South Africa.

The three weekly flights will operate from 30 March to 27 April, catering to increased demand during the Easter holidays and the start of South Africa’s autumn tourist season.

"Cape Town continues to be a highly sought-after destination for travellers from across the globe, and we are thrilled to extend this route to meet the growing demand," Wilson Tauro, country manager of southern Africa for Air France-KLM says.

"This decision reinforces our commitment to providing seamless connections between South Africa and Europe, ensuring our passengers experience the convenience, comfort, and world-class service that Air France is known for. We look forward to welcoming more travellers onboard during this extended season."

This extension offers passengers a chance to enjoy Air France’s renowned in-flight experience while exploring Cape Town’s rich culture, natural beauty, and vibrant cityscape.

