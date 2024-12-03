Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating Pink Friday with its biggest sale of the year that coincides with the airline’s enhanced winter schedule, which now includes 40% more seat capacity.

The airline is offering up to 30% off on all flights for travel between December 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, and this exclusive promotion is already live.

Travellers can take advantage of the expanded schedule and book tickets to a range of exciting destinations, including the new addition of Varna, Bulgaria. Varna, where history meets the sea, is the latest destination to join the network, offering a unique travel experience for passengers.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As we embrace the holiday season, we are excited to announce our exclusive Pink Friday offer — up to 30% off on select flights.”

“This promotion, combined with our enhanced Winter schedule, allows our passengers to book their well-deserved holiday getaways while saving more with ease of mind.”

“In line with our commitment to expanding connectivity, we are proud to introduce Varna to our network, a destination that perfectly blends history with natural beauty.

“As the region’s leader in ultra-low fares, we remain dedicated to providing our passengers with exceptional value and convenience. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of travel soon.”

In addition to the discount, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering added flexibility with the WIZZ Flex service. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

For frequent travellers, the airline has expanded its WIZZ MultiPass subscription service, which allows passengers to lock in fixed prices for tickets and baggage throughout the year. This service offers the opportunity to save up to 40% on popular routes while exploring multiple destinations each month.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates a wide range of ultra-low-fare flights to a variety of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia).

Other destinations include Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), and Yerevan (Armenia), among others.

Tickets are already available for booking on Wizz Air website and the WIZZ app, which is available in Arabic.

