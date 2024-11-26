Emirates said it has advanced its daily A350 scheduled service to Edinburgh starting January 3, 2025. The service will be rolled out to eight other destinations including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kuwait, Bahrain, Colombo, Lyon, Muscat and Bologna, with more to follow.

Emirates flight EK 23 will depart Dubai at 14:50hrs and arrive in Edinburgh at 19:05hrs, local time. The return flight, EK24, will depart Edinburgh at 20:40hrs and arrive in Dubai at 08:05hrs, the following day.

The airline also currently serves Glasgow with a daily A380 – offering customers 14 weekly flights to/from Scotland.

Including Edinburgh, Emirates serves eight destinations in the UK.

