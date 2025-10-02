Emirates has added six weekly flights to its London Heathrow schedule, starting 26 October 2025, following a record growth and demand in the winter season.

The flights will provide more convenience and departure time choices for travellers journeying to and from London Heathrow, according to a press release.

Emirates already flies six times a day to and from London Heathrow, and all flights are served by its flagship Airbus A380.

The additional flights will operate on all days except for Fridays with the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER, offering over 350 seats each way in a three-class configuration split between First, Business, and Economy.

By February 2026, Emirates is expected to serve the UK with 146 weekly flights across its three London airports, London Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted, in addition to its regional gateways Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

