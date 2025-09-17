British Airways is increasing flights from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow starting this October, with an expanded schedule running through to summer 2026.

From 27 October 2025, British Airways will now operate a daily service from Bahrain, more than doubling the number of times it flies to London per week and adding over 9,000 additional seats to the route.

This will provide customers with greater flexibility when planning business trips, family visits, or leisure getaways to the UK and further afield.

In Saudi Arabia, the airline will operate 12 flights from Riyadh to London Heathrow per week this winter and 14 per week from summer 2026.

Jeddah will also transition to five flights per week in summer 2026, up from four flights currently operating the route.

British Airways will also be operating a daily service between Abu Dhabi and London from winter 2025, offering customers more choice and convenience.

The expanded schedule supports growing demand across the region and has been strategically timed to ensure customers have seamless onward connections via London Heathrow to more than 200 destinations worldwide.

