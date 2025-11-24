SHARJAH - Air Arabia announced today the launch of its new non-stop service connecting Sharjah with London Gatwick.

The introduction of this key international gateway represents a significant step in strengthening Air Arabia’s global footprint and further expanding its growing network from Sharjah International Airport.

The new service, commencing on 29th March 2026, will operate double daily, providing customers with greater choice when travelling between the UAE and the United Kingdom.

The new London flights reflect Air Arabia’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible and value-driven air travel to its customers while supporting the growing travel and trade movement between both markets.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, commented, “The launch of our new service to London Gatwick marks a significant milestone in Air Arabia’s ongoing growth journey. This expansion reflects our continued commitment to connecting our key markets with greater reach and convenience while delivering the value-driven travel experience Air Arabia is known for.”

He added, “The introduction of London Gatwick not only enhances connectivity from our Sharjah hub but reflects our commitment to offering customers, whether traveling for business or leisure, a greater choice of affordable and reliable air travel options. We look forward to welcoming travelers onboard and providing them with direct access between the UAE and the United Kingdom.”

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, London Gatwick, said, “Demand for flights to destinations across the Middle East has really taken off this year and we have been delighted to offer passengers across London and the South East an increasingly fantastic range of routes and choice of carriers.

It is an exciting time for another operator to join London Gatwick following the recent government approval for routine use of our Northern Runway and we look forward to welcoming Air Arabia in March, serving the historic city of Sharjah and the wider Middle Eastern region.”