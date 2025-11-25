Arab Finance: British airline Jet2.com will launch its first-ever direct flights to Egypt as of February 2027, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced.

The airline will operate 14 weekly direct flights to Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada from several British cities, offering around 169,000 seats in its first year of operation.

Jet2.com's program includes seven weekly direct flights to Sharm El Sheikh: two from Birmingham, one from Edinburgh, two from Manchester, and two from London Stansted Airport.

This is in addition to seven weekly direct flights to Hurghada: two from Birmingham, one from Glasgow, two from Manchester, and two from London Stansted Airport.

The announcement follows a discussion between Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi ‏and Jet2 plc CEO Steve Heapy on the sidelines of the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025.

It backs the ministry's ongoing efforts to increase inbound tourism from targeted markets, particularly the UK.

Fathi praised this initiative, affirming its contribution to boosting tourist flows from the UK to Egypt, hence strengthening the country’s position as a preferred destination for British tourists.

For his part, Ahmed Youssef, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority, noted that this partnership includes implementing joint advertising campaigns targeting a wide range of British tourists, which will improve Egypt's image as a promising tourist destination capable of attracting tourists year-round.

Last September, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly rolled out plans to increase the size of Egypt’s airline fleet by nearly 30%.

