UAE's national airline Etihad Airways has announced the launch of ten new destinations - Algiers, Atlanta, Hong Kong, Medan, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Taipei and Tunis - starting in 2025.

This announcement, part of the airline’s rapid expansion programme, fulfills its promise to provide guests with a route map featuring destinations they want to fly to, with connections and frequencies that suit their needs.

It also allows Abu Dhabi to extend its renowned hospitality to more visitors from around the globe as a world-class tourism and business hub.

Announcing this today (November 25), CEO Antonoaldo Neves said: "This expansion reflects our commitment to listening to our valued guests. We’ve carefully chosen cities that embody the experiences, adventures, and opportunities that matter to them. Whether seeking inspiring landscapes, vibrant cultural experiences, reuniting with family and friends, pursuing business growth, or educational journeys, our new routes will help make their travel dreams a reality."

These ten routes will complement Etihad's previously revealed new destinations for 2025: Prague, Warsaw, and Al Alamein.

"This moment is not just about expanding our network; it’s about sharing Abu Dhabi with the world. With its endless sunshine, diverse cuisine, rich culture, exhilarating family theme parks, and safe, beautiful beaches, Abu Dhabi offers something for everyone. Our expanded network will make it easier than ever for guests to experience everything our home city has to offer," he stated.

"Launching ten new destinations in a single day underscores our unwavering commitment to growing our airline with a fantastic route network and world-class, customer-focused service. This incredible milestone would not have been possible without the extraordinary efforts of our team and the ongoing support of our guests," he added.

Acording to him, Etihad’s expansion is set to bring tens of thousands of new visitors directly to Abu Dhabi, boosting its position as a premier destination for leisure, business, and cultural tourism.

The move aligns with the UAE capital’s efforts to attract international travellers and reinforces its reputation as a hub of connectivity, innovation, and hospitality.

"The launch of these ten destinations is supported by our impressive hub, Zayed International Airport, which boasts the 'wow' factor and ample space to accommodate our rapid growth, further enhancing the exceptional guest experience,” said Neves.

Additionally, it offers more guests the chance to take advantage of Etihad’s free stopover offer, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. Travellers booking flights with Etihad can easily add a stopover and choose a complimentary hotel stay for one or two nights from a selection of premier hotels across the city, he added.

The new destinations in the 2025 list are:

The new destinations are:

• Algiers: The capital of Algeria, Algiers, boasts a stunning blend of historic architecture and traditional Islamic influences. The Casbah’s narrow streets offer a glimpse into its rich history, while the Mediterranean coastline provides beautiful views and a relaxing atmosphere. Starting Nov 7, 2025 – four times a week

• Atlanta: The state capital of Georgia, Atlanta, is a bustling metropolis and a major busi-ness and transportation hub. Known for its Southern hospitality, Atlanta boasts a thriving tech scene, professional sports teams, craft breweries, and dining spots. The state of Georgia is also famous for its charming small towns, historic plantations, and rich agricul-tural heritage. Starting July 2, 2025 – four times a week

• Chiang Mai: Located in northern Thailand, Chiang Mai is the country’s cultural heart, re-nowned for its ancient temples, vibrant night markets, and lush mountainous surround-ings. The city’s Old Town is a cultural treasure trove with historic walls and moats. From Nov 3, 2025 -Four times a week.

• Hanoi: The capital of Vietnam, Hanoi, is known for its centuries-old architecture and rich culture influenced by Southeast Asian, Chinese, and French traditions. The bustling Old Quarter and serene Hoan Kiem Lake are central to the city’s charm. From Nov 3, 2025 -Daily.

• Hong Kong: A dynamic city where East meets West, Hong Kong offers a stunning sky-line, bustling markets, and a rich culinary scene. Victoria Peak provides breathtaking views of the harbour and skyscrapers. From Nov 3, 2025 – Five times a week.

• Krabi: Located in southern Thailand, Krabi is famous for its stunning limestone cliffs, clear waters, and beautiful beaches like Railay and Ao Nang. The area is a haven for outdoor activities such as rock climbing, snorkeling, and island hopping. From Oct 9, 2025 – Daily.

• Medan: The vibrant gateway to island of Sumatra, Indonesia, offering rich cultural diver-sity, colonial-era architecture, and a thriving food scene renowned for its local delicacies like rendang and durian. It provides easy access to breathtaking natural wonders, includ-ing Lake Toba and the orangutans of Bukit Lawang. Starting October 2, 2025; three times a week.

• Phnom Penh: The vibrant capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh, blends historic charm with modern energy, featuring stunning landmarks like the Royal Palace and the Silver Pago-da. Its riverside promenade, lively markets, and emerging culinary scene make it a cap-tivating destination for history enthusiasts and cultural explorers. Starting Oct 3, 2025 -Four times a week; and from Nov 6 five times a week.

• Taipei is a bustling metropolis known for its modern skyline dominated by Taipei 101, as well as its lively night markets and historic temples. The city’s blend of traditional and contemporary culture makes it a fascinating destination. Starting Sept 7, 2025, daily.

• Tunis: The vibrant capital of Tunisia, Tunis, is known for its bustling medina, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with souks, mosques, and historic buildings. The nearby ruins of Carthage offer a fascinating journey into ancient history. From Nov 1, 2025 – Three times a week.

Neves said: "2025 marks a pivotal year for Etihad, with more than 90 destinations in over 50 countries, a fleet of more than 110 aircraft – including our amazing new A321LRs – welcoming over 20 million guests onboard. Most importantly, it will support us in bringing over a million visitors to Abu Dhabi to enjoy our home."

As the airline accelerates its growth, Etihad Guest, its award-winning loyalty programme, will also expand its reach, offering more guests the opportunity to earn and redeem miles while unlocking exclusive benefits, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).