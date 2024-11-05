Emirates has touched down in Scottish capital Edinburgh for the first time since 2020, offering a daily service that will complement the airline’s current A380 daily flight to Glasgow – providing customers 14 weekly flights to/from the country.

Upon touchdown, its Boeing 777 was welcomed by the renowned Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, with an extraordinary display of musical prowess on the ground.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The UK is one of our most important markets, and we’re proud to reinstate our footprint in Scotland – a country that’s loved by visitors from around the world.

“Scottish customers can look forward to an elevated travel experience onboard, initially with our Boeing 777 ahead of our highly anticipated A350 arrival.

“With 14 weekly flights to and from the country - passengers can now easily connect to popular long-haul destinations such as Thailand, Australia, and of course, the vibrant city of Dubai.

“The ample cargo capacity will also help support more industries across Scotland – offering more efficient and reliable transport solutions for businesses across the region to access international markets more quickly to meet demand. We’re excited to be back in Scotland’s capital and look forward to welcoming our passengers back onboard.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Emirates back to Edinburgh to resume that direct connection between Scotland's capital and one of the world's most sought out destinations in Dubai.

“Direct connectivity to Dubai is something that will be welcomed by both business and leisure passengers, while the onward connections through the vast Emirates network also opens up a plethora of opportunities for travel.

“The return of Emirates has been one we have all been excited about and we are already looking forward to the introduction of the airline's first A350, which offers passengers the chance to experience Emirates' acclaimed Premium Economy product and its brand-new Business Class cabin.”

Emirates will play a crucial role in boosting tourism to Scotland. According to Visit Scotland, the country welcomed 4 million international visitors in 2023 – a 23% increase compared to 2022, contributing £3.59 billion to the economy.

Emirates’ flight operations to Scotland will help attract more visitors from top inbound markets such as Australia and India, and across the airline’s global network of over 140 destinations, helping raise awareness and visibility around the country’s unique experiences and landscapes.

Emirates’ daily flight to Edinburgh, its eighth destination in the UK, will also boost cargo capacity and enable Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s cargo arm, to uplift 16 tonnes of cargo per flight – supporting local businesses, improving trade links with global markets, and increasing popular high-value and time-sensitive goods such as salmon, shellfish, and whisky.

Emirates serves the UK with 133 weekly flights across eight gateways including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow – utilising a fleet mix of Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Customers onboard can look forward to the airline’s regionally inspired gourmet meals, premium beverage selection, and inflight entertainment on ice with up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).