Air France has announced the launch of direct flights between Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Paris, Charles de Gaulle, starting May 20.

This new service will significantly enhance connectivity between the two cities, offering customers in Saudi Arabia direct flights to Paris and access to over 190 destinations across the global network of Air France.

The service on this route will commence with three flights a week from May 20. Starting June, this frequency will increase to five flights a week, which will be maintained throughout the summer season.

Flight schedule (in local time):

• AF685: departing Riyadh at 8:40 am, arriving at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 2:20 pm.

• AF684: departing Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 11:20 pm, arriving in Riyadh at 6:25 am the next day.

On this launch, Stefan Gumuseli, General Manager, Air France – KLM India and the Middle East, stated: "We are excited to announce the launch of Air France flights between Riyadh and Paris. With a positive growth outlook, Saudi Arabia continues to be a key market for the Air France-KLM group. This new route, along with KLM’s existing services to Riyadh and Dammam, highlights our commitment to expanding our presence in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh and Paris are strategic hubs for both business and leisure travel, and we are happy to provide more travel options between these two cities, and the world via our hub Paris, Charles de Gaulle. Further this development will also strengthen the existing partnership between Air France and Saudia Airlines.”

The Riyadh – Paris route will be operated by the Airbus A350-900, offering 324 seats: 34 in Business, 24 in Premium, and 266 in Economy. The Business cabin will feature seats that convert into full flat beds with direct aisle access, while the Premium cabin provides a modern and comfortable experience. The Economy cabin offers spacious seating, ensuring added comfort throughout the journey.

Customers will experience the signature elegance, attention to detail and award-winning service Air France is renowned for.

With this launch, all three airlines of the Air France-KLM Group (Air France, KLM, and Transavia) will offer service to Saudi Arabia. Transavia France has been connecting Paris-Orly and Lyon to Jeddah since December 2024, while KLM links its Amsterdam-Schiphol hub to Riyadh and Dammam. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).