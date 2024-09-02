Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, has announced the launch of new non-stop flights connecting Sharjah with Warsaw, the capital city of Poland.

The new service will commence on December 20, 2024, connecting Sharjah International Airport and Warsaw Chopin Airport with a frequency of five weekly flights, further expanding Air Arabia’s route network and providing travellers with more opportunities to explore Europe.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, commented: We are glad to further expand our presence in the European market with the addition of Warsaw to our network. As the second city we serve in Poland after Krakow, this new service provides our customers with a seamless connection from Sharjah to a city celebrated for its rich history and vibrant culture. The launch of non-stop flights to Warsaw underscores our commitment to continuously creating opportunities for both leisure and business travellers. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard as they explore the marvelous city of Warsaw."

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).