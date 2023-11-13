ABU DHABI -- Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the relocation of its operations to Terminal A, a state-of-the-art new facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport, tomorrow 14th November.

Terminal A is one of the largest airport terminals in the world, expected to accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year, process 11,000 travellers per hour and operate 79 aircraft at any given time.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will welcome its first flight, arriving from Beirut, Lebanon, at 17:55 on 14th November at the new terminal, while its first departing flight will head to Kolkata, India, at 18:55 on the same day.

The new terminal's opening at a time when global air traffic recovery is fast approaching pre-pandemic levels will be a pivotal driver in shaping Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's next phase of growth. The relocation follows the third phase of the airline's transition into the new terminal. Terminal A is set to prioritise the overall passenger experience and optimise operations, while ensuring seamless connectivity for customers.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "We are looking forward to commencing our operations from Terminal A, a world-class facility that will support our ambition to increase our current fleet capacity to meet growing travel demands into and out of the UAE capital. Equipped with advanced technologies to facilitate seamless travel, Terminal A will maximise comfort and elevate our passengers' travel experience while strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global tourism and business hub."

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "I would like to welcome Air Arabia to their new home at Terminal A, a state-of-the-art terminal with facilities to meet the airline's growing demands. Terminal A is the ideal base for airlines looking to boost their international connectivity. Providing a raft of cutting-edge facilities for both passengers and carriers, it will further strengthen Abu Dhabi's global standing as an aviation hub."

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A320 aircraft to 28 destinations from Abu Dhabi International Airport.