Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “We are delighted to add Yekaterinburg to our expanding route network. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to connecting Abu Dhabi with strategic international destinations, offering passengers affordable, value-driven travel options. Yekaterinburg is a vibrant city with a rich cultural heritage, and we look forward to supporting both leisure and business travel between the UAE and Russia.”

