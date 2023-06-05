Air Algérie, the national airline of Algeria, has signed a firm order for seven Airbus widebody aircraft to support its commercial development.

This order will allow Air Algérie to take full advantage of the flexibility of the Airbus product range, strengthen its regional services and offer an ambitious plan for transcontinental destinations. By operating the A330neo alongside the A350-1000, Air Algérie will also benefit from operational savings such as a 25 percent lower fuel burn per seat and greater flexibility resulting from the unique commonality between members of the Airbus aircraft Family.

The A330neo and the A350 also feature the award-winning Airspace cabin, which offers passengers a high level of comfort, ambience, and design. This includes more individual space, enlarged overhead bins, a new lighting system and access to the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

The A330neo and the A350 are the latest generation of Airbus widebody aircraft:

The A330neo Family is powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200 nm / 13,334 km non-stop. By the end of April 2023, the A330 Family had 1,775 firm orders from 130 customers worldwide. This makes it the most popular widebody family ever, dominating the short-and medium-haul market.

The A350 Family is the world's most modern and market-leading long-haul aircraft family, powered by Rolls-Royce's new Trent XWB engines, the world's most efficient widebody aircraft to date capable of flying 8,700 nautical miles or 16,100 kilometres non-stop. By the end of April 2023, the A350 Family had received 967 firm orders from 54 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.

