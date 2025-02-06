AerSale, Inc., a leading provider of aviation products and services, today announced at the Airline Economics Conference the acquisition of a parts portfolio from the Sanad Group, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala).

The portfolio includes high-demand components for widely operated aircraft models such as the 737NG, A320 Family, A330/340, Boeing 777, Embraer E-Jet, and various Quick Engine Change (QEC) kits. Among the inventory is an overhauled A330 Enhanced landing-gear shipset with top-tier traceability, ensuring seamless support for AerSale’s customer requirements.

This strategic transaction supports AerSale’s ability to meet the growing needs of its global customer base while bolstering Sanad’s strategy of fostering industry partnerships and optimising its diversified component portfolio for long-term growth.

The collaboration between AerSale and Sanad reflects a shared vision to leverage complementary expertise and expand their global reach. The acquisition of this inventory portfolio enhances AerSale’s ability to serve a diverse and growing global customer base by expanding its inventory breadth with top-quality parts for widely operated aircraft.

Additionally, the agreement strengthens Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) synergies between AerSale and Sanad, enabling both organisations to address evolving customer needs and develop innovative solutions for the aviation industry. By leveraging their shared expertise and complementary strengths, AerSale and Sanad are well-positioned to further their mutual objectives and deliver value to their customers worldwide.

"This acquisition positions AerSale to better meet the needs of our global customers by expanding our inventory of top-quality parts for the most widely operated commercial aircraft," said Gary Jones, Chief Operating Officer at AerSale. "We are excited to collaborate with Sanad Group to explore new opportunities for MRO expansion and continued innovation within the aviation industry."

Kashish Kohli, Sanad Group Chief Financial Officer, and SVP of the Sanad Leasing Division, remarked, “This sale to AerSale is a testament to Sanad’s commitment to aligning with global industry leaders and deliver value-driven solutions for the aviation industry. The transaction reflects our continued focus on the delivery of Sanad’s strategy. By partnering with AerSale, we are creating new avenues for collaboration that will drive mutual growth and innovation. We look forward to building on this relationship and serving the evolving needs of the global aviation industry.”

With the addition of this extensive parts portfolio, AerSale strengthens its position as a premier provider of comprehensive aviation parts, services, and tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of its global customers. The company remains committed to providing unparalleled value to its customers by maintaining the highest standards of quality and service.