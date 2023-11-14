Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is “committed” to fly to Israel, despite the current geopolitical tensions in the region with the Israel-Gaza war now in its second month.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group Antonoaldo Neves told Zawya the airline would continue flying to the country, keeping safety in mind.

“In case of Israel, we are committed to the market. As long as it is safe to fly, we will continue,” Neves told Zawya. “We can’t turn our backs on the market when there are difficulties. It’s good to see airlines like Emirates and flydubai committed as well.”

The industry veteran added that the impact of the war has had a “very small” impact on the airline, which was forced to cancel several flights to Israel, following the escalation in violence that started on October 7. Etihad, which used to operate a daily flight to the country, has reduced its operations to four flights.

The airline, which is targeting a 10% annual growth over the next seven years, is also looking to double its fleet by then as it continues with its expansion drive.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

