Wing Logistics Hub, an entity fully owned by the technology arm of the Abu Dhabi-based Ethmar International Holding, has partnered with China’s urban air mobility company EHang Holdings Limited for the purchase of 100 units of autonomous electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with delivery to commence in Q1 2024.

The strategic partnership with the publicly listed EHang comes as the Chinese firm expands its operations to the Abu Dhabi-based Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) Cluster.

The partnership between Wing Logistics Hub and EHang aims to advance the development of urban air transportation and smart city management in the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region. The two companies will work together to facilitate local certification and operations of the EH216 series eVTOLs in the UAE. This includes the EH216-S, EH216-L, and EH216-F models, which are designed for passenger transportation, aerial logistics, and firefighting, respectively.

“Introducing electric aviation to the UAE is anticipated to alleviate congestion with zero emissions and, consequently, attract significant foreign direct investment and generate thousands of jobs in the region over the next decade,” Mohamed Al Dhaheri, board member of Wings Logistics Hub, said in a statement.

In recent months, the UAE has been heavily investing in electric air mobility solutions. During the Dubai Airshow last month, a number of deals were announced, including UAE heliport operator Air Chateau International planning to acquire 100 electric air taxis for around $500 million.

Gal Ammroc, a global leader in integrated aircraft readiness solutions and military maintenance, overhaul, and repair (MRO) services, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Archer Aviation, to launch electric air taxi services in the UAE and the wider region by the start of 2026.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

bindu.rai@lseg.com