China and Thailand signed initial pacts on Friday to co-operate on peaceful use of outer space and international lunar research stations, the Chinese space agency said.

The countries aim to form a joint working group on space exploration and applications, encompassing data exchanges and personnel training, according to the memorandums of understanding.

They also agreed to co-operate on plans for appraising, engineering and managing lunar research stations, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said in a statement.

In 2023, China selected a space weather monitor developed by Thailand for its Chang'e-7 lunar probe mission, the agency added.

To be launched around 2026, the Chang'e-7 mission will explore resources on the moon's south pole, looking to sustain long-term human habitation. China aims to land astronauts on the moon by 2030. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



