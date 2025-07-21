ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Airports announced that it welcomed over 15.8 million passengers between 1st January and 30th June 2025, marking a notable 13.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Zayed International Airport (AUH) played a pivotal role in the increase, with 15.5 million passengers walking through its gates until the end of June – up 13.2 percent year-on-year.

This rise in passenger traffic was also supported by 133,533 total flights across the five airports in the first half of 2025, representing a 9.2 percent rise from the same period last year. AUH registered 93,858 aircraft movements, 11.4 percent over H1 2024 when it recorded 84,286 flights.

Expanding its global footprint remains central to Abu Dhabi Airports’ growth strategy. In the first half of the year, the network added 16 new destinations and welcomed new airline partners.

Notable additions include China Eastern Airlines’ four-times-weekly Shanghai service (with daily service commencing in September), Air Seychelles’ six weekly flights, and Fly Cham’s service to Damascus. IndiGo also strengthened its presence at AUH with new routes to Madurai, Bhubaneswar, and Vishakhapatnam, further cementing AUH as the airline’s most connected hub in the UAE.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “Consistently delivering positive growth for the past 17 quarters is testament to the dedication and collective effort of the entire Abu Dhabi Airports team. It reflects our operational agility and commitment to delivering an exceptional aviation experience and attracting international investors.”

Abu Dhabi Airports also demonstrated impressive growth in cargo operations, highlighting the emirate's growing significance in global trade. In H1 2025, it handled a total of 344,795 tonnes of cargo year-to-date, bolstered by strategic partnerships and ongoing infrastructure enhancements. These include a major joint venture agreement signed with JD Property, the infrastructure arm of China’s e-commerce giant JD.com.

The agreement will see the development of a state-of-the-art 70,000sqm advanced-tech facility that aims to meet the growing east-west demand for e-commerce and specialised cargo logistics throughout the GCC and broader MENA region.

The first half of 2025 was also marked by several strategic milestones across Abu Dhabi Airports’ network. The completion of rehabilitation works at Sir Bani Yas Airport reflects the commitment to strengthening the UAE’s aviation infrastructure and supporting Al Dhafra’s eco-tourism ambitions.

Additionally, AUH was awarded the prestigious 3 Pearl Estidama rating for construction, and was also recognised as the ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’ for the third consecutive year at the ACI ASQ Awards.

At Al Bateen Executive Airport, Abu Dhabi Airports’ collaboration with Bombardier progressed with the establishment of a dedicated service facility, advancing Abu Dhabi's maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities to position the emirate as a centre of excellence for aviation services.

Additionally, a new MoU signed with TAQA Distribution will explore the integration of next-generation utility technologies across the airport portfolio, reinforcing Abu Dhabi Airports’ long-term vision for innovation and sustainable development.