Saudi Arabia on fast track to adopting new mobility
Saudi Arabia is on the fast track to adopting the latest technologies, with telecommunications being a core focus, vital to achieving its Vision 2030. The Kingdom is investing significantly in its telecommunications infrastructure with government and telecommunications providers working hand-in-hand to create a robust network. Crucial to this is reliable broadband connectivity, a key requirement to executing the Kingdom’s digital strategies. According to the Ministry for Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Arabia’s tech market is now the largest and the fastest growing in MENA, with a value of $35 billion forecast by 2030.
At the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC), Saudi Arabia announced plans for the largest 5G roll-out in the Middle East. 10,000 5G base stations will provide Saudi consumers with the region›s fastest and most extensive 5G coverage. The developments are a clear indication of the Kingdom’s progress towards creating a well-supported Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.
While the term IoT is used often, bringing it to life through specific use cases, especially in this region, has not been easy. Connected cars are a very real example though, as the latest offering to the age of digital driving. High-speed Internet connections are essential for the success of autonomous cars, as they give them awareness of their surroundings from traffic alerts and smart city grid information to peer-to-peer understanding of other devices and vehicles around them. On-board artificial intelligence can make decisions about routes and speeds, and share details of the car’s location with other road users, all features that are vital for making self-driving cars smarter and safer than human drivers.
Today, stalwart favorites such as Toyota and Lexus are bringing industry-leading connected car capabilities to their vehicles in the United States and the GCC is soon to follow suit. The collaboration of Toyota Motor North America, KDDI and telecom provider AT&T* will enable 4G LTE connectivity for select new model Toyota and Lexus cars and trucks. This will start with 2020 model year vehicles in the fall of 2019, across all 50 states. Today, mobile technology is fully incorporated into virtually every aspect of our lives. With Toyota and Lexus being key market players in Saudi Arabia, combined with the Kingdom’s latest efforts in 5G development and e-sim capabilities, the ecosystem to welcome automated cars is ready. Drivers, operators and automakers alike can look forward to the extremely exciting promise of a ‘connected car’ being realized.
At the heart of the connected car is the digitalization of driving. The ubiquity of computers and sensors in car components, and on the roads themselves, combine to make data gathering and processing possible on the scale required to safely disrupt century-old practices and business models. At its simplest, it’s the way in-car and smartphone GPS systems have already revolutionized how we navigate cities. They will continue to do so in increasingly sophisticated ways as more data – such as where the nearest empty parking bay is – becomes available.
Automotive-grade M2M technology is providing cellular connectivity and services enriching mobile lifestyles for both drivers and passengers by offering high-speed, low latency connectivity, and a suite of advanced features including mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, internet radio, Web services and an improved navigation system.
However, wireless technology has to withstand extreme temperatures, excessive vibration and moisture experienced on the road. In addition, strict automotive manufacturing specifications add to the challenges facing an effective “smart car.”
Recently, Audi selected Gemalto to enable its first embedded LTE Infotainment System. When Audi wanted to launch LTE services in its A3 automobile, Cinterion quickly made it happen. Gemalto›s custom solution for Audi Connect provides ultra-fast LTE speeds and high bandwidth connectivity to support a suite of advanced services and features that enrich the modern mobile lifestyle and enhance “on the road” experiences for both drivers and passengers.
With embedded LTE solutions, car manufacturers like Audi can offer high-speed, low latency connectivity and a suite of advanced services and features that enhance on-the-road experiences for both drivers and passengers. Users can enjoy simultaneous embedded voice and data services, allowing one passenger to search online for the best nearby restaurant while another passenger calls for a reservation.
Embedded M2M SIMs identify individual vehicles, encrypt communications and ensure secure global connectivity for smart vehicle systems including eCall emergency solutions, vehicle telematics, navigation and more and are optimized to survive extreme environments.
Secure remote provisioning services simplify the manufacturing process and enhance security by allowing MFF2 SIMs to be embedded and installed during the manufacturing process. This allows the selection or change of wireless service providers and plans and reduces exposure to tampering and damage.
In the future, secure cloud-based service enablement and next generation features such as secure ID-based ignition, integrated NFC and mobile wallet applications will further contribute to convenience for drivers and passengers alike.
Tesla vehicles come with software “Autopilots”, Uber has piloted self-driving taxis, Daimler and Embark have tested autonomous trucks, and the ability of a car to reverse park itself isn’t even a differentiating feature for luxury sedans any more.
And there’s so much more to automotive innovation than robot cars. The era of the connected car is upon us, and everything is changing. Because once you have connectivity, you can also do much more.
Over the past 18 months, there have been over 30 structural reforms to the telecommunications sector in the Kingdom. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) have implemented these reforms with the aim of driving investment. The result? The country has been able to triple mobile Internet speeds, doubling the number of fiber optic Internet connections, and ensuring 100% internet access for rural areas.
So, how far away is the day that your driving experience is overhauled? For those living in Saudi Arabia, it won’t be long. Government effort, a digital revolution by the telecom industry and an eagerness to evolve the automotive industry all mean that connected cars are the next disruptive technology to watch out for.
*The writer is Senior Vice President for Mobile Services and IOT for CISMEA region at Gemalto
