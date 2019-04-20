Saudi Arabia is on the fast track to adopting the latest technologies, with telecommunications being a core focus, vital to achieving its Vision 2030. The Kingdom is investing significantly in its telecommunications infrastructure with government and telecommunications providers working hand-in-hand to create a robust network. Crucial to this is reliable broadband connectivity, a key requirement to executing the Kingdom’s digital strategies. According to the Ministry for Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Arabia’s tech market is now the largest and the fastest growing in MENA, with a value of $35 billion forecast by 2030.



At the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC), Saudi Arabia announced plans for the largest 5G roll-out in the Middle East. 10,000 5G base stations will provide Saudi consumers with the region›s fastest and most extensive 5G coverage. The developments are a clear indication of the Kingdom’s progress towards creating a well-supported Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.



While the term IoT is used often, bringing it to life through specific use cases, especially in this region, has not been easy. Connected cars are a very real example though, as the latest offering to the age of digital driving. High-speed Internet connections are essential for the success of autonomous cars, as they give them awareness of their surroundings from traffic alerts and smart city grid information to peer-to-peer understanding of other devices and vehicles around them. On-board artificial intelligence can make decisions about routes and speeds, and share details of the car’s location with other road users, all features that are vital for making self-driving cars smarter and safer than human drivers.



