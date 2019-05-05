SAP appoints Managing Director of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s organizations are digitally transforming into Intelligent Enterprises that can store, manage, and analyze data on the cloud from mobile devices, sensors, and social media. With real-time business insights, Intelligent Enterprises can proactively transform their digital business and customer experiences.

RIYADH: Global technology company SAP has appointed Mohammed Al Khotani as the new Managing Director of SAP Saudi Arabia, in order to enable Saudi Vision 2030’s cloud-based economic growth, Smart Cities, and Intelligent Enterprises.

Supporting Saudi Vision 2030, SAP is the first multi-national business applications company to go live and onboard customers to its Saudi public cloud data center, part of its 4-year SAR 285 million investment.

“Having a digital core is vital for Saudi Vision 2030’s digital transformation, facilitating real-time Smart Cities, and meeting economic diversification targets across industry verticals,” said Mohammed Al Khotani, Managing Director, SAP Saudi Arabia. “Our public cloud data center can enable organizations to scale up their digital transformation and integrate Big Data with AI, machine learning, IoT, and blockchain.”

In the Kingdom, SAP is seeing strong interest for its SAP S/4HANA and C/4HANA real-time business and customer suites, and the SAP Leonardo digital innovation system.

Mohammed Al Khotani’s appointment follows a 6-year stint at SAP Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where he most recently was Head of SAP Business Networks. At SAP MENA, Al Khotani also led the industry verticals of Energy and Natural Resources, Travel and Transportation, and Retail and Services.

“Mohammed Al Khotani is a proven leader and agent of change for the Kingdom’s digital transformation industry, with the skills and expertise to drive the market forward,” said Ahmed Al-Faifi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, SAP Middle East North. “Saudi Arabia is a key market for SAP, with immense potential as we continue to execute our investment plan and transform organizations and daily lives.”

Al Khotani holds a Bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and a Master’s degree in Business Management from Middlesex University in the United Kingdom.

Mohammed Al Khotani

