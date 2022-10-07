A state budget spending freeze imposed late last month could stay in effect for 1-2 months to allow a deep spending review, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's political aide told website Partizan in an interview published late on Thursday.

When asked whether there could be a scenario under which the government would have to ask for financial help from the International Monetary Fund, political aide Balazs Orban said: "No," adding that Hungary had no liquidity problems.




